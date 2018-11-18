In 1989, Jerry Seinfeld, a stand-up comedian who could turn mundane observations into nightclub gold, and Larry David, a cantankerous comedy writer coming off a failed stint at "Saturday Night Live," developed an idea for a TV show.

But the pilot for "The Seinfeld Chronicles" bombed when NBC tested it with audiences.

The network told the producers what was missing. The sitcom centered on the daily travails of three guys on New York's Upper West Side.

"We said, 'You have to add a girl,' " remembers Warren Littlefield, then a key executive at NBC.

So Jerry, George and Kramer got Elaine Benes, a combative, curly-haired serial dater who gave as good as she got. And thus was born the legend of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who would become one of the greatest sitcom stars in modern television history.

Earlier this fall, Louis-Dreyfus received this year's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Since 1998, the Twain Prize has been awarded to writers, standups and talk-show hosts. There have been other television revolutionaries — Lorne Michaels, Carol Burnett, David Letterman — but, as she films the seventh and final season of HBO's "Veep," Louis-Dreyfus' success is unprecedented. From "Seinfeld" to "The New Adventures of Old Christine" to her portrayal of Vice President Selina Meyer, Louis-Dreyfus has earned 11 Emmys, including six in a row. The reason she didn't win again in September is probably because she wasn't eligible. ("Veep" had always planned to begin airing its final season after the 2018 qualifying date. It will return next spring.)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus: The Mark Twain Prize When: 8 p.m. Mon. Where: TPT, Ch. 2.

What's more, the comedian's influence stretches beyond the screen. For years she pushed hard for creative control in a male-dominated industry, particularly by fighting for production credit. In that way, Louis-Dreyfus has served as a model for the wave of talented women who emerged over the past decade-plus, including Tina Fey, Mindy Kaling and Amy Poehler.

"Julia was always just really funny, and that inspired me, her straight-up talent and timing and the way she performs," says Poehler. "But also what I like is that she feels like a person who was also in control and has a voice and uses it."

Louis-Dreyfus' nine seasons on "Seinfeld" established a new kind of sitcom actress on a new kind of sitcom. Post-Lucille Ball, prime time was packed with airheaded babes (Barbara Eden in "I Dream of Jeannie" or Suzanne Somers on "Three's Company") or matronly voices-of-reason (Marion Ross on "Happy Days"). Roseanne Barr brought a lunch-pail weariness to television, and Mary Tyler Moore managed to be independent and sharp. But Elaine and Selina could be as shallow, nasty and dysfunctional as the guys sitting around Jerry's apartment, as profane and blue as the potty-mouthed male politicians making backroom deals.

"Someone with her intelligence level, matched with an incredibly juvenile infantilism, when those two things come together well, that's comedy magic," Seinfeld says.

Back at full strength

Recently, with "Veep" resuming filming, Louis-Dreyfus, 57, was just starting to feel as though she's back at full strength. Her health nightmare began with a biopsy in September 2017. Two days later, she was awarded her 11th Emmy. And the next morning, the results came back: Stage 2 breast cancer. There would be chemotherapy treatments and surgery. The final season of "Veep" would have to wait.

Was there ever any thought of just stepping away? Or not coming back to "Veep"?

"Oh, no," she says. "I love making people laugh, and I love making people cry even, and I find the pursuit of a truthful performance to be deeply satisfying to my core."

Louis-Dreyfus remembers first taking the stage in fourth grade. "I was in some silly show, and I was supposed to faint. I was a queen, and it wasn't meant to be funny, but I fainted, and everybody laughed, and I remember thinking, 'I didn't know why they laughed but I liked how they laughed,' " she says.

In 1979, Louis-Dreyfus enrolled at Northwestern University and was cast, as a freshman, in the comedy revue "The Mee-Ow Show."

Gary Kroeger, an older student and performer, remembers seeing the performance.

"She was the most organically talented person I'd ever seen onstage," he says. "She was just magical in how she could go in and out of characters, and her timing was like nothing I'd ever seen."

At Northwestern, Louis-Dreyfus met future husband Brad Hall. In 1982, she, Hall, Kroeger and Paul Barrosse put on "The Golden 50th Anniversary Jubilee." It was so popular that word traveled east. Dick Ebersol, back at NBC to run "Saturday Night Live" during Lorne Michaels' hiatus, came one night with head writer Bob Tischler.

"We were just blown away," Ebersol remembers. "There aren't that many opportunities in the comedy business to find anybody that funny. She was just brimming with potential."

He hired away the four Practical Theatre players. Instead of starting her senior year, the 21-year-old Louis-Dreyfus headed to New York to become part of an "SNL" cast led by Eddie Murphy.

What Ebersol saw immediately is a quality hard to describe but easy to identify. It's a trait that Mary Tyler Moore, Andy Griffith and Cary Grant possessed. Louis-Dreyfus can play vastly different characters, sink deeply into a role, and yet the viewer doesn't completely forget who she is. That's part of why her characters feel so true, even when their actions are so outrageous.

"She approaches things from a very organic, honest, Julia place first," Hall says. "She's not going to do things on screen to get laughs that aren't based somewhere in her personality or her fantasy personality of herself."

That "Julia place" begins with her likability. That protects her characters, even when they're on their worst behavior.

"There is something about Julia's innate sort of niceness," says David Mandel, "Veep's" showrunner and executive producer. "Women like her. Men like her. On 'Veep,' we use it to let her do really horrible things. When people tell me that they wish Selina was president, that's not what they mean. They wish Julia Louis-Dreyfus was president."