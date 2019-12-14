The first time Mandy Gull visited Canada’s Broadback Forest, she was struck by the displays of delicate lichen. By the dense, ancient trees. By the moss-covered floor.

“There’s an energy in that kind of forest that I don’t think you find just anywhere,” said Gull, deputy grand chief of the Grand Council of the Crees.

The Broadback is home to old-growth spruce and three herds of endangered woodland caribou. It holds great significance for the Waswanipi Cree, which is why they are trying to save it from the clear-cutting that has already disturbed 90% of their traditional hunting grounds.

More than 600 indigenous communities live in Canada’s boreal forest, one of the last great swaths of intact wilderness on Earth. But every year, a million acres fall to logging to make timber and tissue products, the Natural Resources Defense Council said. That’s seven hockey rinks’ worth of forest every minute.

Canada’s First Nations, with help from groups such as the NRDC and Greenpeace, want to stanch the losses and protect the lands that their ancestors have depended upon for centuries. Such efforts will be critical to meeting the world’s climate goals, experts say.

Forests hold — and absorb — huge amounts of carbon, which would otherwise warm the planet. And a growing body of scientific evidence shows that indigenous peoples and other collective communities tend to do a better job of keeping forests and their carbon stores intact.

More often than not, indigenous peoples use the land in ways that keep trees standing — for instance, by harvesting fruits and nuts rather than timber. Techniques like controlled burning, smart grazing practices, and paying close attention to natural processes.

As a result, communally managed lands hold about 300 billion tons of carbon — about half the amount humans have pumped into the atmosphere since the beginning of the industrial revolution.

But indigenous peoples and the forests they inhabit face increasing threats.

In many cases, the threats are state-sanctioned. Governments issue permits to companies to mine or log in indigenous territories. “They still see it as idle land,” said Anne Larson of the Center for International Forestry Research.

But research shows that granting indigenous groups formal rights to their lands is one of the most effective ways to support communities and conserve the forest. For example, researchers found that deforestation rates plummeted by 75% in the two years after indigenous groups in the Peruvian Amazon received official titles to their land.

Another wide-ranging analysis showed that secure land rights were significantly correlated with forest preservation — or even gain — in South America, Central America and Africa.