Human intervention is making natural disasters unnaturally harmful, both in causes and effects, and the number of ways our own influence is making things worse, taken together, is sobering.

On a global scale, we are bolstering the destructive potential of hurricanes and other extreme weather events by driving climate change. At the local level, we remain reluctant to deal with the problems of our own making, building and rebuilding in risky areas even as we avoid the policies and investment that would help mitigate the threats.

Kim Cobb, a climate scientist at the Georgia Institute of Technology, said people tended to think of climate change as an abstract problem with only technocratic solutions. But it is getting more concrete all the time, and requires real-life action. “This year has shown us that climate change is a present-day threat to the safety and livelihoods of communities across America,” she said.

The human contribution to heating up the planet by burning fossil fuels is nudging up the destructiveness of hurricanes like Florence and last year’s Hurricane Harvey in some ways, and will have even greater effects over time: “Climate change is expected to make intense hurricanes more intense,” said Andrew Dessler, a climate expert at Texas A&M University.

Hurricanes get energy from warm ocean water, and the oceans are heating up. (The waters Florence encountered were warmer than normal.) Compounding the problem, warmer air can hold more moisture, which can lead to the kinds of intense rain events and high levels of inland flooding associated with storms like Florence.

On top of that, Dessler said, sea levels have already risen because of global warming, and those heightened sea levels make storm surge levels higher, creating even more flooding.

Researchers working in the field of attribution science, which searches for possible links to climate in individual weather events, have suggested that Hurricane Harvey’s rainfall was 38 percent higher over what would have been expected in a world without climate change.

U.S. costs could increase by $23 billion per year by the middle of this century if steps aren’t taken to adapt coastal communities, the Government Accountability Office warned.

Yet the Federal Emergency Management Agency primarily uses historical records in mapping flood risk, a system that underestimates the risk to come. And federal policies favor paying people to rebuild in place rather than helping them relocate to safer ground.

Meanwhile, the federal government is rolling back Obama-era climate policies. President Donald Trump, who has called climate change a hoax, is withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Agreement, the world’s biggest climate pact. He said regulations designed to combat climate change are a drag on the economy.