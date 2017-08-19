Byron Buxton's inside-the-park home run in Friday night's Twins' 10-3 victory over Arizona was the fastest recorded trip around the bases since Major League Baseball started record this data in 2015 with its StatCast system.

According to MLB, Buxton went around the bases in 13.85 seconds.

Here's what that looks like (with Miguel Sano's two booming home runs thrown in as a bonus):

Whose record did Buxton break? That would be Byron Buxton's. Last season, he hit an inside-the-parker against the White Sox in which he was timed at 14.05 seconds.