Ed Schultz used to be the lefty host of a syndicated radio show and daily MSNBC program. He befriended Hillary Clinton and called Donald Trump “a racist” for his birther views.

In 2014, he ripped Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “nasty” human rights record. He also torched American conservatives for siding with the Russian president as a counter to President Obama. “Putie is their new hero,” he sneered.

But the times have changed. And so has Schultz.

In mid-2015, MSNBC handed Schultz his last paycheck. After six years on the air, the ratings of his daily program were soft and MSNBC was going for more news. His daily radio show had ended the previous year.

So Schultz went back to his lakefront home in Detroit Lakes, Minn., and took stock. At 61, after a lifetime in broadcasting, he concluded he wasn’t done. In early 2016, he returned to television, albeit in an unlikely place and role for a guy who once styled himself as a “prairie populist.” He became the lead news anchor for RT America, the domestic network of what was once known as Russia Today, a globe-spanning multimedia organization funded by Russia’s government.

Schultz, in other words, went to work for “Putie.”

Schultz now hosts RT America’s signature evening newscast, “News With Ed Schultz,” produced in a studio located three blocks from the White House. Schultz is the American face of a Moscow-based media organization that reports the news a little differently than CNN or NBC.

“Good evening, friends,” Schultz boomed on his program one recent evening before swiftly segueing into “the alleged hacking” of the presidential election by Russia. Schultz skipped the latest details, such as Obama’s views on the matter or the consensus among U.S. intelligence agencies about the extent of Russian meddling. Instead he went straight to his view of the matter: “This has become a lifeline for Clinton supporters in an effort to reverse the outcome of the election. … The story has entered the arena of outrageous.”

Next up: A Schultz-led panel discussion of Trump’s appointment of Exxon Mobil chief executive Rex Tillerson as secretary of state and Tillerson’s ties to Putin.

“Why is [Tillerson’s] business relationships and successes with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the business world and in the energy industry, why is that a negative on Capitol Hill?” he asked the panel. “Isn’t that a positive thing that he knows Putin?”

RT arrived in Washington in 2010, five years after being launched in Moscow by its founder, Margarita Simonyan, at the time a state journalist. Simonyan, who remains RT’s editor in chief, was a member of Putin’s 2012 re-election staff.

Schultz, now 62, is one of several Americans who appear on the domestic channel. Others include former New York Times reporter Chris Hedges; Max Keiser, who has a financial program; and Tyrel Ventura, the son of former Minnesota governor and RT personality Jesse Ventura.

RT America has broad distribution via the internet, but virtually no presence on cable; only 19 cable systems (out of 5,208 nationwide) carry the channel. Nevertheless, RT claimed earlier this year that it had a weekly TV audience of more than 8 million in the U.S., a questionable figure given its limited cable carriage.

Schultz, who once said on MSNBC that Putin is “crippling” his country, now has a Russo-friendly, or perhaps American-skeptical, viewpoint. So do most of his guests.

Fake online news, allegedly generated by Russian sources? Schultz, a North Dakotan who once considered running for the U.S. Senate as a Democrat, thinks it’s all “fear and hype” by the American news media and a smear by the Democratic Party, especially Clinton.

RT America’s approach to the news makes some American officials and foreign-policy observers wonder: Is it merely “an alternative voice,” or something more sinister?

Stanford professor Michael McFaul, a former U.S. ambassador to Russia, calls RT “an instrument of the Russian state.” Schultz is part of the strategy, McFaul said. “They put on a lot of Americans as hosts and journalists,” he said. “The idea is to obfuscate and confuse people about it being a government entity.”

Schultz, a former college quarterback and sportscaster, rebutted the notion that he or RT America were Kremlin mouthpieces. He blamed the news media — and Clinton.

“The Clinton camp is trying to do all it can to connect Donald Trump to Putin,” he said during a phone interview. “They’re trying to cast anyone on RT in a negative light. I think it’s deplorable. We’re journalists. We’re fair. We have correspondents all over the world. Yes, part of our funding comes from the government. But so does the BBC. So does the Canadian Broadcasting Network. The mainstream depiction of RT is a travesty. It’s dishonest.”

The RT gig marks another twist in Schultz’s long and winding broadcast career.

Schultz began as a radio and TV sportscaster on stations in North Dakota after his days as a football player culminated with tryouts with the Oakland Raiders and New York Jets. In the mid-1990s, he hosted a political talk show on a Fargo radio station. Backed by donations from Democrats, Schultz took his radio program into national syndication in 2004. “The Ed Schultz Show” eventually reached about 100 stations, including those in big cities like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington.

Among those who came calling was the senator from New York, Hillary Clinton; she sat for several interviews with him and described him as “a personal friend.”