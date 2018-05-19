StarTribune

How do the Lynx compare
to other dynasties?

By Rahul Mukherjee • Star Tribune

The Lynx have won four titles in seven years, and have an appearance in all but one WNBA finals since 2010. We counted 18 other dynasties in pro sports in the last 40 years. Where do the Lynx rank? Let’s take a look:

Dynasties by sport

Fastest dynasty in 40 years to reach 6 finals

The Lynx have needed only seven seasons to reach the finals six times. It took the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s eight seasons to get to six finals, with two seasons in between three-peats (remember Michael Jordan’s baseball years?).

Dominating All-Star Game rosters

Since 2011, 17 percent of the players on All-Star Game rosters wore a Lynx Jersey. Among the 19 dynasties listed here, there hasn’t been this high of a representation from one team in nearly 30 years.

Surprise: a slight drop in winning percentage during the playoffs

The Lynx have a great winning percentage during regular season – so high that their winning percentage actually dips slightly in the postseason. Granted, all leagues have different playoff formats, but here’s a comparison among the 19 dynasties looking at how their winning percentage changes in the postseason.

View Comments
Read our comment standards

StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.

  1. Keep it civil and stay on topic.
  2. No profanity, vulgarity, racial slurs or personal attacks.
  3. Comments with web links are not permitted.
  4. Comments that violate the above will be removed. Repeat violators may lose their commenting privileges on StarTribune.com.

Comments will be reviewed before being published.

© 2018 StarTribune. All rights reserved.