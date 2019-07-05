Several years ago, I painted a bathroom a rich, smoky blue. Everyone who sees it asks for the color name. When I answer, “Benjamin Moore’s Gentleman’s Gray,” the questioner inevitably looks perplexed, because there is nothing gray about the shade. Even on Benjamin Moore’s website, the color is described as a “blackened blue” that “leans toward classic navy.” Why did the company choose a somewhat misleading name?

The name does conjure the image of a man impeccably dressed in a tailored three-piece suit — an image that aptly matches the richness of the hue. Hannah Yeo, Benjamin Moore’s color and design expert, says names play an important role when people are making color selections. “While color descriptions such as ‘light blue’ are helpful to narrow down colors and are quite straightforward, we also look for names that evoke positive associations, experiences, and are inspiring,” Yeo said.

Sue Wadden, director of color marketing for Sherwin-Williams, said that in some cases a color name can be a tiebreaker. “In the past, all a name needed to do was describe a color — for example, bright pink. Today, however, we want consumers to connect with colors. So instead, that color might be called ‘Vivacious.’ ”

Charlotte Cosby, head of creative at Farrow & Ball, says inspiration for their color names comes from all over. Cosby travels extensively, so she gets lots of name (and color) ideas from the places she visits, but just as important is the inspiration she finds in the landscape and dialect of England’s Dorset County, where the company is based. Farrow & Ball’s naming process is organic, Cosby said. “Even when we are not working on new colors, if we encounter a great name, it gets filed away for when we are.” Sometimes the color comes before the name, and sometimes the name comes before the color. An example of the latter is Farrow & Ball’s Mizzle. “Mizzle,” Cosby explained, “is the word we use in Dorset to describe the weather when it is both misty and drizzling.” Stored on a someday list, the name was eventually matched and attached to a hazy shade of gray-green.

California-based paint company Behr frequently turns to its landscape to name colors, said Erika Woelfel, vice president of color and creative services. “Colors like Surfboard Yellow and Beachside Drive reference a sunny, oceanside culture, while Vintner is a nod to the lush Napa Valley wine region.”

Nicole Gibbons, who founded the direct-to-consumer online paint company Clare in 2017, said her company’s naming process seeks to invoke the feeling of the color, in a fun and relevant way. Clare takes naming cues from pop culture; names such as Matcha Latte and Avocado Toast are references to trendy menu items but also evocative of their green hues.

Farrow & Ball’s gray-green color Mizzle evokes the weather when it’s both misty and drizzling.

Clare recently launched a campaign that invited its fan base to choose its newest color, with more than 2,000 people weighing in. The winning color: an icy, pale blue that conjures images of icicles and crisp winter days, aptly named Frozen.

Elizabeth Mayhew, a “Today” show style expert and former magazine editor, is the author of “Flip! for Decorating.”





