Only five known copies of the Gettysburg Address bear Abraham Lincoln's handwriting. One sits beneath the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Ill., for much of the year, in a vault where the humidity and temperature are tightly controlled.

But on June 15, 2018, those two weathered pages could be found in Glenn Beck's office. "Are they requiring you wear gloves?" Beck, the conservative radio host, asked an archivist who worked for a museum run by his charity, Mercury One. "That's so stupid."

Beck joked to the archivist about spilling chocolate sauce on the framed papers as he sat next to a black box containing the document, which has been valued at $20 million. "You don't get another one at Home Depot," he said in a live Facebook video.

It turns out that the document memorializing Lincoln's famous speech on Nov. 19, 1863, never should have been sent to the Mercury Museum in Irving, Texas, according to a report by a government watchdog released Friday.

Illinois investigators said the presidential library's former executive director, Alan Lowe, had rushed to lend the document to Beck on less than two weeks' notice, calling it an unusual and risky move that put the artifact in danger. They also faulted Lowe and the museum's former chief operating officer for letting Beck's charity pay for their plane tickets and hotel stays in Texas when they traveled to the Mercury Museum.

The former chief operating officer, Michael Little, took a job with Mercury One months after the document was displayed in a pop-up exhibit. Lowe joined an advisory board for the organization, though he said he was not paid and had decided to resign, according to the report from the Illinois Office of Executive Inspector General.

A rendering shows President Abraham Lincoln making his Gettysburg Address at the dedication of the Gettysburg National Cemetery on Nov. 19, 1863. Top image shows part of the “Nicolay Copy,” among the five known drafts of the famous speech.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker fired Lowe in September. Lowe, Beck and Mercury One did not respond to requests for comment.

The report describes how the museum's staff felt rushed by Lowe to ship the document to Texas on an accelerated timeline that Carla Smith, Lincoln museum registrar, told investigators was "ridiculous."

The museum has lent the document only twice before, and in those situations it had months to prepare. This time, the timeline was so compressed that Mercury One sent its certification of insurance minutes before FedEx shippers arrived to pick up the document, Smith told investigators.

The Lincoln museum's copy of the Gettysburg Address was safely returned last year and is on display until Dec. 2. To avoid damaging the document in the light, the museum usually takes it out of the vault for only a few weeks each year, around the anniversary of the speech. (Tuesday was the 156th anniversary.)

Lincoln delivered the short speech in Gettysburg, Pa., where the Union Army had won one of the Civil War's most important battles months earlier. The Lincoln museum has had its copy of the Gettysburg Address, known as the Everett copy, for about 75 years. It is named after Edward Everett, the politician who delivered a speech before Lincoln's that has mostly been forgotten. Illinois schoolchildren collected pennies to raise most of the $60,000 the state needed to buy the document in 1944, according to Bob Willard, president of the Abraham Lincoln Association.

Willard said he hopes the loan will be a reminder that institutions should "take increased devotion to the important role they have of safeguarding our national treasures."