Jacob Wetterling's abduction and murder changed Minnesota, haunting a generation of parents and children, shaking their sense of security and leaving them cautious, wary and anxious for closure.
We would like to hear how it affected you.
How did living in the shadow of the the Wetterling case change the way you grew up or raised your family? Did this week's revelations about misstepts in the investigation change your perspective?
We might use your responses in stories or online features.
Share your story
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Minneapolis council delays decision on homeless camp relocation
The unanimous vote to delay the decision to Sept. 26 came after substantial opposition to the city-recommended site.
Local
Strong storms batter southern Minn., leave 'significant damage'
Downed power lines and blocked roads led to classes being called off in some towns Friday after some wicked weather swept across southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities late Thursday.
Local
Jacob Wetterling: The case that changed Minnesota
Nearly 27 years after Jacob Wetterling was abducted near his home in St. Joseph, Minn., the mystery of what happened to him was solved in September 2016 when Daniel James Heinrich told authorities where Jacob was buried.
Variety
The Latest: Chief: Difficulty tracking gun used in shooting
The Latest on this week's shooting at a software company in Wisconsin that seriously injured three people (all times local):
Variety
The Latest: Storms destroy popular Minnesota wedding venue
The Latest on severe storms that left a trail of damage across southern Minnesota (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.