– President Donald Trump in July asked the president of Ukraine to “do us a favor” by looking into an American cyber­security firm, CrowdStrike, and the location of a Democratic National Committee server that Trump said was believed to be in Ukraine’s possession.

“I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say CrowdStrike … I guess you have one of your wealthy people … The server, they say Ukraine has it,” Trump said during a phone call with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, on July 25, according to a reconstruction of the call based on notes and voice-recognition transcription software. Administration officials said the ellipses in the transcript represent words that trailed off or were inaudible.

Trump has long been focused on the whereabouts of the elusive server that CrowdStrike analysts examined in June 2016 and determined was breached by two Russian hacker groups.

Here is what we know about CrowdStrike.

Q: What is CrowdStrike?

A: CrowdStrike is a cyber­security firm that helps organizations bolster their systems against hacking and responds quickly with a forensic analysis when it does happen. It recently went public and did work for the Democratic National Committee in 2016 when Russian operatives hacked into the committee’s server and stole thousands of the Democratic Party’s internal e-mails. A month after CrowdStrike announced that Russians were behind the intrusions, nearly 20,000 of the party’s e-mails were posted online. CrowdStrike has also done work for the National Republican Congressional Committee related to a suspected breach.

CrowdStrike’s conclusion that Russia was behind the data breach has been backed up by U.S. intelligence officers and, most significantly, Trump’s own Justice Department, which indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers in 2018 for their roles in the intrusions.

Q: What does CrowdStrike have to do with Ukraine?

A: In asking Zelensky for a “favor” in the July 25 call, Trump appeared to be referencing an unfounded conspiracy theory that Ukrainians, not Russians, were behind the DNC hacking, and the Ukrainians framed the Russian government to make it look like that country was working with Trump’s presidential campaign. Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney, has been among those pushing this theory.

In mentioning CrowdStrike, Trump appeared to be suggesting that the company helped cover up Ukraine’s role in the intrusion and that an examination of the DNC server, which he asserted in the call was in Ukraine, would show that. One of the primary servers was on display in the basement of the DNC in December 2016, months after it was taken offline.

It is true that the server itself was not physically examined by the FBI, but CrowdStrike, which has a former senior FBI official on its executive team, gave forensic evidence to federal investigators, including images of servers.

“We provided all forensic evidence and analysis to the FBI,” a CrowdStrike spokeswoman, Ilina Cashiola, said Wednesday in an e-mailed statement. “As we’ve stated before, we stand by our findings and conclusions that have been fully supported by the U.S. intelligence community.”