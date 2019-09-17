Here's at look at what Cleveland would need to do to catch the Twins, based on won-loss records over the final dozen games of the season.

Current standings:



W L Pct GB Minnesota 92 58 .613 - Cleveland 87 63 .580 5

If the Twins...

...go 8-4, it's game over. Cleveland can't catch 'em.

...go 6-6, Cleveland needs run the tabke with a 12-0 finish.

...go 4-8, Cleveland needs to go 10-2.

...go 0-12, Cleveland needs to go 6-6.

The Twins' remaining schedule includes:

Two games with the White Sox at Target Field, four at home with Kansas City, three at Detroit and three to close the season at Kansas City.

Cleveland's remaining schedule includes:

Three games at home against Detroit starting tonight, three at home against Phiadelphia, three at the White Sox and three at Washington to finish the season.

Going into tonight's games, the Twins "magic number" to clinch the AL Central is eight. The number is reduced by one with every Minnesota victory and Cleveland loss.

You can track the Twins' magic number here.

Curious about the wild-card standings? Right now, Cleveland trails Tampa Bay by 1 1/2 games for the second playoff spot. Here's a complete look at those standings.

Looking for a postseason schedule? It's here.