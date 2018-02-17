In September 1944, after an Allied campaign failed, the Nazis punished the Netherlands by blocking food supplies, plunging much of the country into famine.

By the time the Netherlands was liberated in May 1945, more than 20,000 people had died of starvation. Because the famine — known as the Dutch Hunger Winter — started and ended so abruptly, it has served as an unplanned experiment in human health. Pregnant women were uniquely vulnerable, and their children have been influenced by famine throughout their lives.

When they became adults, they ended up a few pounds heavier than average. In middle age, they had higher levels of triglycerides and LDL cholesterol. They also experienced higher rates of obesity, diabetes and schizophrenia.

By the time they reached old age, those risks had taken a measurable toll, said research by L.H. Lumey, an epidemiologist at Columbia University. In 2013, he and his colleagues reviewed death records of hundreds of thousands of Dutch people born in the mid-1940s.

They found that the people who had been in utero during the famine died at a higher rate than people born before or afterward. “We found a 10 percent increase in mortality after 68 years,” Lumey said.

The patterns documented are not disputed, but scientists are struggling to understand how they come about.

“How on earth can your body remember the environment it was exposed to in the womb — and remember that decades later?” wondered Bas Heijmans, a geneticist at Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands.

Heijmans, Lumey and their colleagues published a possible answer in the journal Science Advances. Their study suggests that the Dutch Hunger Winter silenced certain genes in unborn children — and that they stayed quiet.

The study of this long-term gene control is called epigenetics. Researchers have identified molecules that cells use to program DNA, with one of the best studied a molecular cap called a methyl group.

At millions of spots across our DNA, genes may carry a methyl group. Many researchers have speculated that prenatal conditions can influence people’s health across their lifetime, and some have speculated that methyl groups or other forms of epigenetics put this programming into action.

In the recent study, researchers — using powerful new technology to detect methyl groups in blood cells — found a few methyl groups that were linked both to the famine and to health conditions later in life.

So here’s the theory: Perhaps the Dutch Hunger Winter added a methyl group to fetuses born to starving mothers. The result? “Maybe your metabolism is in a lower gear,” Heijmans said.