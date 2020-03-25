Sports fans helping sports bars

How can you help a sports bar or two? Call your favorite place to see if they are accepting gift card purchases. Or buy some takeout. Here are a few local sports bars offering a to-go menu:

Alary's: Curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily by calling 651-224-7717.

The Blue Door: The Longfellow and Como Ave. restaurants are accepting takeout orders. Hours change daily but are available on their website, where you can place your order.

Darby's: Curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily by calling 612-712-3458.

Gabe's by the Park: Curbside pickup available by calling 651-646-3066.

Shamrock's Irish Nook: Curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily by calling 651-228-9925.

Tailgate Sports Cafe: Takeout orders from 4 to 9 p.m. daily by calling 612-861-5600.

Want to add to this list? Email jeff.day@startribune.com and he will add to the online version of this article.