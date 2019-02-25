"Bitter Root," a monster-hunting comic book set in the Harlem Renaissance, began years ago as an unfinished idea between two longtime friends in South Carolina.

Now, the series (currently on issue No. 4) has become a conversation starter in the comic book industry, which continues to awaken to more diverse ways of creating characters on the page and behind the scenes. The comic is by an all-black creative team and features a predominantly black cast of characters in the 1920s, embracing the black artistic creativity of the Harlem Renaissance but also recognizing the racism of the time.

It all started when Image Comics approached veteran comic book artist Sanford Greene and asked if he had any ideas for a new series. Greene thought of a story he'd been developing for some time with his friend Chuck Brown, a fellow resident of Columbia, S.C., about a black family that hunted monsters in Harlem.

Image Comics was ready to provide publishing support. The only problem was that Greene and Brown never got around to figuring out the entire plot.

"Not only was it not fleshed out, we just didn't even have a name," Greene said. "We just had a basic idea of, hey, something with the Harlem Renaissance."

Greene suggested that they bring in Portland-based comic book writer David F. Walker as a co-writer to help smooth out this new world. Walker and Greene previously worked together at Marvel Comics on "Power Man and Iron Fist."

"I came onboard and rolled up my sleeves and started asking a lot of questions that I don't necessarily think they had really thought about," Walker said.

Walker instantly identified areas where "Bitter Root" could use some assistance. The monsters, for example. Why were they there? The answer harked back to the social issues of the 1920s: People turned into monsters due to racism and hate.

Would they be hunted lethally? That would depend on who was doing the hunting, but Walker, Brown and Greene would center the story on the Sangerye family, who use herbal warfare to cure such monsters, not kill them. The Sangerye clan would also be a family divided by tragedy and varying opinions on how to fight hate.

Following the global success of last year's "Black Panther" from Marvel, having the chance to create a black fictional world at a major comic publisher gives the trio the satisfaction of knowing that they're possibly producing something that could inspire future generations — just like the late Stan Lee and Jack Kirby did when they constructed Wakanda. Brown says that potential impact makes their work much more meaningful.

Walker is happy knowing a previous collaboration at Marvel turned into this opportunity. "I'm just thankful that Chuck and Sanford brought me in on this," Walker said. "I know that we're going to keep working to make the best comic we possibly can."