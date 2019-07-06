Binge-watching, the act of streaming many television episodes in one sitting, is more common and doable than ever.

The trend is a bit worrisome to health experts. With so much content available, and so much screen time becoming the norm — replacing hours devoted to fitness, socializing and sleeping — the potential health implications of binge-watching are becoming more obvious.

The research on the health effects of binge-watching is still in its infancy, but a few studies have raised concerns. A 2017 study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, avid binge-watchers reported poor sleep quality, increased fatigue and more insomnia symptoms. Michigan State University researchers presented a link between binge-watching and poor lifestyle choices such as opting for unhealthy meals and sedentary behaviors.

Experts say binge-watching can affect your cardiovascular system, your vision, your socialization and your sleep patterns — all of which can lead to other problems. Sophia Tolliver, a physician at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, said the first concern “is how sedentary you can become.” Sitting for long periods of time “can increase one’s risk for metabolic syndrome, which can increase your risk of heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes,” she said.

Psychologist Brad Lander said there’s nothing wrong with the occasional TV binge. “The problem is when you do it too much,” he said. He said how much screen time is too much varies depending on “genetics, state of mind, age, personal traits and many other things,” there are still plenty of ways to set limits.

“Take regular stretch breaks,” he said. “Move around, every 30 minutes is best, or watch while standing for part of it.”