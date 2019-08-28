There are approximately 1.5 billion cows in the world, a population second only to humans among large mammals. They can be raised anywhere: from the Arctic to the equator, on prairies, in deserts and on mountains.

And cattle ranchers in the Brazilian Amazon — the storied rain forest that produces oxygen for the world and modulates climate — are aggressively expanding their herds and willing to clear-cut the forest and burn what's left to make way for pastures. As a result they've become the single biggest driver of the Amazon's deforestation, causing about 80% of it, according to the Yale School of Forestry & Environmental Studies.

The ecological devastation is done in the service of the surging demand for beef. Roughly 80% of Brazil's beef is consumed domestically, according to Nathalie Walker, the director of the tropical forest and agriculture program at the National Wildlife Federation.

But the real shift can be traced to the global market, particularly in Asia, where demand is growing at a much faster rate than it is domestically. "The expansion is driving the deforestation," Walker said.

From 2010 to 2017, beef exports climbed 25%, to 1.5 million tons, according to the Brazilian Beef Exporters Association. To accommodate that growth, cattle ranchers have been pushing their herds into the Amazon, clear-cutting and burning the forest as they go. Today, nearly 40% of Brazil's cattle population is located in the Amazon region, according to government data.

Hong Kong is the biggest global importer of Brazilian beef products, importing about $1.5 billion worth of it in 2017, according to the Brazilian Beef Exporters Association. China is second, at nearly $1 billion, followed by Iran, Egypt and Russia. The United States, which imported $295 million in beef, came in sixth.

The underlying toll of the industry's growth has spurred talk of a boycott. The finance ministry of Finland, which currently chairs the European Union, called on the bloc and Finland to "urgently review the possibility of banning Brazilian beef imports," in a statement last week, Reuters reported.

The election of President Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right former Army captain who pressed a pro-business agenda to the country's natural resources, has also created obstacles. Since taking office in January, environmental enforcement actions have dropped, deforestation has increased, and the head of the federal agency tracking deforestation was fired after criticizing the president's policies.

Many experts on the Amazon have concluded that as long as Bolsonaro remains in power, efforts to stop deforestation will have to come from outside the country. Moira Birss, the campaign director of the finance program at Amazon Watch, an environmental group, recently authored a report examining the role of U.S. and European finance companies in supporting Brazilian agribusiness.

Major investment companies like the Capital Group, BlackRock and Vanguard collectively hold hundreds of millions of dollars in investments in Brazil's major meatpackers, Birss' report found. "Foreign investors have enormous influence over what happens in the Brazilian Amazon," the report said. "Big banks and large investment companies play a critical role, providing billions of dollars in lending, underwriting and equity investment to soy and cattle companies. This capital and financial security enables agribusiness to maintain and expand operations, causing further devastation to the Amazon."

JBS, for instance, is Brazil's biggest meatpacker, controlling about 35% of its beef export market, according to data compiled by TRASE, an organization that tracks global supply chains. Despite being party to Brazil's major deforestation agreements, the company has been caught numerous times in recent years sourcing its beef from ranchers engaging in illegal deforestation. The company's leadership has been implicated in numerous bribery and corruption scandals involving government officials. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

Those scandals haven't deterred American investors, who own well over $1 billion in JBS stock, according to Amazon Watch. The company's stock price has roughly tripled since Bolsonaro's election, hitting a record high.

That rise has "everything to do with the fact that JBS suppliers are being provided increased access to ranching land — deforested land, that is — under increasingly lax environmental enforcement under Bolsonaro," Birss said.

Birss' organization has singled out financial services firm BlackRock, which holds more than $200 million in JBS stock on behalf of its investors, as an example of American interests financing Amazon deforestation.

Amazon Watch and other groups are pressuring financial firms to do more. They point to Legal & General Investment Management, a large United Kingdom investment firm, which this year announced it would be cutting a number of polluting companies from its portfolio of "ethical" investments, and using its remaining shares in those companies to vote against board members who "fail to demonstrate sufficient action" on climate issues.