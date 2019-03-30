In the world of conspiracy theorists, Alex Jones and Wolfgang Halbig fueled each other's darkest tendencies.

Soon after the Dec. 14, 2012, mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., Jones, the right-wing provocateur, began spreading outlandish theories that the killing of 20 first-graders and six educators was staged by the government and victims' families as part of an elaborate plot to confiscate Americans' firearms.

Many of the most noxious claims originated in the mind of Halbig, a retired Florida public school official who became fixated on what he called "this supposed tragedy" at Sandy Hook. Court records and a previously unreleased deposition given by Jones in one of a set of defamation lawsuits brought against him by the families of 10 Sandy Hook victims show how he and Halbig used each other to pursue and promote their obsession.

Over several years, Jones gave Halbig's views an audience by inviting him to be a guest on Infowars, his radio and online show. Infowars gave Halbig a camera crew and a platform for fundraising, even as Halbig repeatedly visited Newtown, demanding thousands of pages of public records, including photos of the murder scene, the children's bodies and receipts for the cleanup of "bodily fluids, brain matter, skull fragments and around 45 to 60 gallons of blood."

Given practical support and visibility by Jones, Halbig harassed families of the victims and other residents of Newtown and promoted a baseless tale that Avielle Richman, a first-grader killed at Sandy Hook, was still alive.

The details about Jones' operation and his interactions with Halbig were made public Friday, days after Richman's father, Jeremy Richman, killed himself in Newtown's Edmond Town Hall, where the Avielle Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to brain science that the family established in their daughter's name, had an office.

The deposition and records are part of a defamation lawsuit against Jones brought by Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse Lewis died at Sandy Hook, moving forward in Texas. The families of 10 Sandy Hook victims are suing Jones, Infowars, and associates such as Halbig in four lawsuits, one in Connecticut brought by eight victims' families and a first responder, and three in Texas brought by the parents of two more victims.

In the videotaped deposition, conducted this month, Jones says under oath that his sources for reports aired on Infowars include conspiracy theorists like Halbig, random e-mailers and anonymous users on the chat room 4chan. Jones claims the same First Amendment protection provided traditional news media for his false claims.

Jones acknowledged in the deposition that Halbig had been a considerable source of information for him about Sandy Hook. Asked by a lawyer for the families if he would agree that Halbig was "a raving lunatic," Jones responded: "He seemed very credible and put together earlier on, but — I can't remember the exact number — he seemed to get agitated about four years ago, three years ago."

The heightened profile Halbig gained through Jones and his skepticism about mass shootings drew him into the orbit of the National Rifle Association, as well. On Feb. 15, 2018, the day after 17 people died in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Mark Richardson, a program officer for the NRA, e-mailed Halbig to stir doubts about the facts of the shooting, according to a document in the Texas lawsuit that was first reported by HuffPost.

Referring to Sandy Hook, Richardson wrote to Halbig that "there is so much more to this story," wrongly speculating in the message that the Parkland shooter "was not alone."

While not the only person to stalk and harass the families, Halbig has been particularly relentless. And as Infowars boosted Halbig's profile, the victims' families and Newtown officials have struggled to stop him. He repeatedly has asked Newtown educators to give him the identities of children from the Sandy Hook choir who performed in a salute to the victims at the 2013 Super Bowl, seeking to "prove" Avielle Richman and other dead children attended.

In 2015, police stopped Halbig and an Infowars crew from filming residents and children outside St. Rose of Lima Catholic church and school in Newtown. Exhibits in the Texas case include a letter from an official at the Diocese of Bridgeport, Conn., ordering Halbig to stay away.

Halbig sent reams of rambling, misspelled e-mails to Infowars and others asserting that Avielle Richman is living under an assumed name with another family in Newtown, repeatedly naming the other girl online, the families' lawyers said.

In the wake of Jeremy Richman's suicide, his family has appealed for privacy, and police have not released the contents of a note he left. But his death has surfaced more outrage from the Sandy Hook families about the harassment they have endured and calls to do more to stop it.

Nelba Marquez-Greene, whose daughter Ana died at Sandy Hook, called Halbig "a certified lunatic" on Twitter after he posted harassing messages to her last month. "He's been asking for pics and dashcam crap forever," she wrote. "These aren't bots. These are real people. I'm like- for real you think we faked this? You think first responders did? What a depraved mind. Depraved."

Another parent, Leonard Pozner, whose son Noah died in the same classroom as Ana, reported the abuse, and after six years of appeals, Twitter suspended Halbig's account last month. Pozner founded the HONR Network, a nonprofit combating online hate, after Noah was targeted by the conspiracy theorists.

Pozner at first tried to engage Halbig, asking to speak with him in a 2014 e-mail. He received a response from Kelley Watt, one of Halbig's fellow hoaxers. "Wolfgang does not wish to speak with you unless you exhume Noah's body and prove to the world you lost your son."

Halbig helped spread a 100-page background check containing Pozner's addresses, relatives' addresses, and Social Security number among the hoaxer community. Pozner and Noah's mother, Veronique de la Rosa, live in hiding as a result of harassment.

In his deposition, Jones acknowledged that some of what Halbig and others were telling him about what happened at Sandy Hook "was not accurate." But he also said that "retired FBI agents and other people and people high up in the Central Intelligence Agency have told me there is a coverup in Sandy Hook."