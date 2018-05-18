Benedict Cumberbatch was just answering a question from a fan — not plotting his next project.

On a promotional lap for his 2013 film “The Fifth Estate,” in which he portrayed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, the English actor dived into Reddit.com’s “Ask Me Anything” feature that’s essentially a free-for-all online Q&A with the masses.

One query made a special impression: “If you could choose to be any other literary character in an upcoming role, who would it be and why?”

“Patrick Melrose in Edward St. Aubyn,” Cumberbatch shot back, referring to the troubled, self-destructive protagonist at the center of a quintet of novels by St. Aubyn, a British novelist. Word found its way to the producers who had optioned the books.

“Never underestimate the power of an online Q&A,” Cumberbatch joked recently.

Patrick Melrose When: 8 p.m. Saturdays. Where: Showtime.

He takes on the complex antihero in Showtime’s five-part series “Patrick Melrose,” which presents another twist for the actor who is celebrated for his diverse résumé, including the career-launching “Sherlock” TV series, a recent stage turn as “Hamlet” and blockbusters such as “Avengers: Infinity War,” where he reprised his role as Marvel’s Doctor Strange.

Each installment tackles one of St. Aubyn’s loosely autobiographical novels, which follow the harrowing journey of an aristocratic playboy struggling to overcome the psychological damage inflicted by his abusive father. Jennifer Jason Leigh and Hugo Weaving star as Patrick’s toxic parents.

Cumberbatch became acquainted with the novels well after the last book in the series was published in 2012; a mix of word of mouth and intrigue at seeing it on coffee tables at the home of friends piqued his interest. One sitting with St. Aubyn’s prose had the actor captivated.

“An actor aches to be given as much to get their heads and bodies around as this role demands,” Cumberbatch says. “I felt so hard for this guy. I felt for him so much because of what he’d been through, but also, just this extraordinarily brilliant mind trapped in this situation. You root for him, even when he’s behaving incredibly badly and being very amoral and sabotaging the good in his life. You know why he’s doing it, so you’re just waiting, waiting, waiting for him to turn that corner.”

The intensity of Cumberbatch’s portrayal is felt from the start. The first episode finds Melrose almost exclusively in a heroin daze, unraveling with each minute. His relief comes in acting out voices and personalities as the ghost of his traumatic childhood haunts him. For Cumberbatch, an actor known for playing characters who hide emotions beneath the surface, letting it all hang out was a welcome change of pace.

“It was incredibly liberating,” he says. “[Melrose] is very much an emotional extrovert. Sometimes the moments are heightened by the effect of the drugs he’s on, or by some trauma or breakdown or neurosis, which is coming to the surface. And other times, he’s very contained and in control.

“The actor in Patrick Melrose is sort of one of the saving ingredients. The voices he expresses, if they’d remained internal, would have been so toxic and pulled him into full-blown paranoid schizophrenia. So both for the character, but also for me as an actor, it was a very important part of it and a very big appeal to play that kind of role.”