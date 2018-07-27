A life jacket and a whistle.

These two items helped to save Sean Danielson after his kayak overturned in the cold, deep waters of the Chesapeake Bay. He waited for nearly three hours as the sun descended, suffering from hypothermia before he was rescued.

With the help of Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police, Danielson, 44, met the four people who rescued him as police honored them for saving his life. He doesn't remember all of the details about the rescue because he was in and out of consciousness.

"If it hadn't been for [the life jacket] and good Samaritans, I wouldn't be here today," said Danielson, of Shady Side, Md.

The reunion set the stage for the agency to kick off its annual boating safety campaign. Nationwide, 701 people were killed in boating incidents in 2016, the highest number since 2011. About 80 percent of those deaths were drownings, some of which might have been prevented with a life jacket, officials said. Maryland officials credit their safety campaign with helping to reduce the number of fatalities from 21 in 2015 — a 20-year high — to nine last year.

On the day of his ordeal, Danielson went out about 3 p.m. in his kayak and headed north into the Chesapeake. Using a tool that measures water depth, he wanted to find deeper water to catch fish. A wave came "out of nowhere" and flipped the kayak. In water 20 feet deep, he tried unsuccessfully to flip it upright.

"I tried to bail the water out but the waves would come and fill it," he said.

With no boats in sight, he blew his whistle, "hoping someone would hear it."

As the sun went down, he tried to stay calm in the 40-degree water. At one point, he thought of swimming toward the shore but decided it was best to stay with the kayak.

"I was just hopeful that a boat would come by," he said.

Officials said the estimated survival time in water that cold is about one to three hours. Shortly before 8 p.m., two people on a 36-foot sailboat — Robert and Lana Lohe of Edgewater, Md., — were returning from the Bahamas when they saw something in the water.

At first, Robert Lohe thought it was a patch of grass. His wife thought it was a piece of carpet. Then they heard the whistle. As they maneuvered their boat closer, the couple saw Danielson waving his arms and shouting, "Don't leave me. Don't leave me."

They lifted Danielson, stiff and blue, onto their sailboat, wrapped him in a blanket and called for help. Two other boaters — William Walls and Mark Marra, also of Edgewater — raced to the location in their 29-foot fishing boat after hearing the call over the radio.

Danielson was barely conscious and suffering from severe hypothermia. The boaters took off his wet clothing, wrapped him in blankets and rubbed his limbs for warmth.

Robert Lohe said if Danielson "hadn't stayed with the kayak, we never would have seen him."

At the recognition ceremony, Natural Resources Police Col. Robert Ziegler said that, because of the four boaters' "selfless and decisive actions, a man's life was saved."

Candy Thomson, a Natural Resources Police spokeswoman, said what made Danielson's situation unique was that no one was looking for him at the time.

"We don't often have happy endings when the situation is so dire," she said. "But [Danielson] survived because he did three things: wore his life jacket, had a whistle and stayed with his lime-green boat so he could be seen as it got dark."

Danielson said it was emotional to meet the people credited with saving him.

"I can't thank them enough," he said.