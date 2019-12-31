The growth of UnitedHealth Group dominated the Minnesota business scene in the 2010s and made its investors immensely wealthier.

The Minnetonka-based health insurance and data services company grew at a speed rarely seen in American business for companies of such size — and never before in Minnesota.

As trading neared an end for 2019 on Tuesday, UnitedHealth’s shares were worth 10 times as much as they were a decade ago and the company’s total return to investors, including dividends and buybacks, was nearly 1,000%.

Its outsized performance illustrates one of the broad changes in American life over the past decade: the rise of health care as a component of the economy.

Some of Minnesota’s other big companies also shaped — or were shaped by — sweeping forces that have made life today different from 2010.

A look at the stock charts illustrates these changes.

The decade of UnitedHealth

For decades, 3M Co. reigned as the most valuable company in Minnesota. But that ended on Jan. 21, 2015, the day when UnitedHealth Group reported its results for the last three months of 2014.

Its shares increased 3.5% that day, not too surprising after results beat expectations and executives gave an upbeat outlook for 2015. But it was the first day that its market capitalization, at just over $100 billion, surpassed 3M’s.

Just two months earlier, Maplewood-based 3M became the first company in Minnesota to have a market capitalization of $100 billion.

Over the next month, the market caps of the two companies moved back and forth dozens of times. Then, in late February, UnitedHealth’s shares accelerated and the company’s value never trailed 3M’s again.

Broadly, the growth of UnitedHealth has been shaped by demand in the form of aging baby boomers, for decades the largest demographic segment of the U.S. population, and supply in the form of new drugs, therapies and devices to keep people healthier longer.

But it has also been fed by the company’s strategy to provide a variety of services to front-line doctors, nurses and their clinics and hospitals. That strategy started to emerge with a series of acquisitions a decade earlier. The most significant: the 2005 purchase of PacifiCare Health Systems, which had a managed-care prescriptions unit that would become a core business for what is now the Optum unit of UnitedHealth.

Optum in the last decade grew even faster than UnitedHealth’s insurance business.

By revenue, UnitedHealth surged past privately held Cargill Inc. as Minnesota’s largest business in 2015. It ballooned from $100 billion to $200 billion in revenue in just six years, a pace matched by Walmart about 20 years ago and beat only by Amazon and Apple this decade.

And in October 2017, UnitedHealth’s market cap passed $200 billion for the first time. On Tuesday, the company was worth $276 billion.

Triumph of Target and Best Buy

At the start of the decade, no one was sure what would happen to Target and Best Buy. The giant retailers’ fast growth from 1980 to 2010 helped diversify the Twin Cities economy from food and finance.

Smartphones were starting to reshape online shopping. But the challenge facing both was clear: Amazon was already a retail juggernaut.

Target started the decade by focusing north, aiming to expand through Canada in this decade the way it had through American suburbs and towns in previous ones. But technology got in the way. The company used a different system for managing goods and had enormous difficulty implementing it, resulting in stores that opened with empty shelves.

Meanwhile, Best Buy was wracked by governance troubles.

Both companies turned to new leaders who wiped the slate and found the right formula for balancing digital sales with their physical locations.

Even so, investors remained cautious about both companies for years. At this time a year ago, shares in both companies were up about 75% since the start of 2010.

This year, as the so-called retail apocalypse continued to ravage department stores and other retailers, both Target and Best Buy continued to show solid growth and profits. Investors turned into believers in the firms’ ability to survive in a world where consumers mix their digital and physical shopping.

The total return for Target will end up 250% for the decade and for Best Buy just over 200%.

Protein decade

Low-carb, Keto, Atkins, Paleo. The diet trend that emphasized protein had many names and many forms — though bowls often seemed to be involved — and helped drive winners and losers in the food business.

Hormel Foods, based in Austin, Minn., reshaped itself during the decade from a traditional meatpacker into a branded food company that sold everything from boutique-y peanut and nut butters to guacamole. And protein was at the heart of most it.

Hormel expanded its portfolio through acquisitions that included Skippy peanut butter, Applegate Farms and Columbus Craft Meats. Hormel casts a wide net in protein with lean meat options like Jennie-O Turkey and indulgent products like bacon.

The company’s total return rose more than 370% in the decade.

Not sleepy at all

Wellness and the growing willingness of consumers to spend on it also helped drive the strategy and rise of Sleep Number, the Minneapolis-bed maker that until 2017 was known as Select Comfort.

At the start of 2010, the company had just opened its first stand-alone store outside of shopping malls. Later that year, it stopped allowing other retailers to sell its goods.

Until then, only a handful of brands sold mattresses as an upscale product. Sleep Number executives decided to become one of them.

Sleep Number also continued innovating, following the proliferation of smartphones and tablets. By 2014, it produced SleepIQ to track how well its users slept. Soon, it was regularly introducing new products at consumer technology events instead of furniture industry shows.

Its shares grew fastest in the first half of the decade and its total return was nearly 700%.

The stalwart

3M Co. became one of the 30 stocks in the Dow Jones industrial average in 1976 and was Minnesota’s business bellwether long before that.

Its shares rose and fell nearly in lock step with the widely watched Dow throughout the decade — until this year.

The ongoing trade war with China separated manufacturers like 3M from other major companies. The company also is contending with environmental damage costs from chemicals connected to some of its best-known products.

3M’s total return to investors rose about 180% in the decade.

Benchmarks and exits

By way of comparison, the broad-market S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones industrials both rose around 180% in the decade. The Piper Jaffray Minnesota index rose 133%.

The number of publicly traded companies based in Minnesota fell from 115 a decade ago to 65.

Many were sold to other companies, but some moved or delisted. The biggest departure was St. Jude Medical, purchased in 2017 for $25 billion by Illinois-based Abbott Labs.