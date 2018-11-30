Homeowners 55 and older may be showing their age. But their bathrooms are getting shiny new face-lifts.

And many of these remodeled bathrooms are more than just a pretty space. They’re increasingly designed to accommodate the realities of aging, with built-in seats, curbless showers, grab bars and nonslip floors.

That’s among the takeaways from the recently released Houzz Bathroom Trends Study. The home-design website surveyed more than 1,100 U.S. homeowners who are in the midst of, are planning or have recently completed a master bathroom renovation.

Baby boomers represent more than half of renovating homeowners, according to the study. Most of them plan to remain in their homes for at least another decade, and are remodeling with accessibility in mind, to ensure they’re able to age in place.

“Baby boomers today account for the largest share of renovating homeowners and the largest share of renovation spending,” said Nino Sitchinava, Houzz principal economist. “A significant portion of boomers are aware of pending aging needs, and are proactive about integrating universal design features during renovations.”

Nearly half of baby boomers change the bathroom layout, and one-third remove the bathtub. Premium features, such as dual showers, one-piece toilets, vessel sinks and built-in vanities are on the rise, pushing the median price tag for renovating a master bath to $7,000 — $16,000 for a major makeover of a large master bath.

Other findings:

Shades of gray. Neutral color palettes are the overwhelming choice for newly renovated bathrooms, with gray the preferred hue for walls and flooring, ahead of white and beige. White remains the top color choice (35 percent) for cabinets, but gray cabinets are rising steadily, from 10 percent in 2016 to 16 percent in 2018.

Metals, mixed and matched. A majority of homeowners opt for matching metal finishes for fixtures and hardware, with brushed or satin nickel the top choice (38 percent). But two in five homeowners are mixing it up, combining different metal finishes in the same bathroom.

Style matters. More than four in five homeowners report changing the design style of their master bathrooms when renovating. Contemporary style is the top choice (20 percent), and more than half of remodeled bathrooms are described as contemporary, modern or transitional. Just 14 percent of today’s bathroom renovations are traditional, although “farmhouse style” is on the rise.

To read the full study, visit houzz.com.

