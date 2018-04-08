Podcasts are all the rage right now, and NASA has gotten into the game. "Houston, We Have a Podcast" — a play on the words uttered when a space ship lifts off — is the official podcast of NASA's Johnson Space Center, and it is definitely a good companion when you're out and about, or just doing some spring cleaning.

Every week, the center, which is home to the International Space Station's mission control and which trains humans for space flight, puts out the meaty podcast that will send you into the depths of the great beyond.

The podcast features plenty of astronauts reliving their greatest accomplishments and talking about their rigorous training.

Recent episodes bring you audio from inside the Orion, the capsule that NASA is developing to carry a crew of four astronauts into deep space, and along Scott Tingle's path from test pilot to astronaut. (Tingle is currently orbiting Earth in the International Space Station.)

Astronauts are not the only professionals showing their stuff, though. The show overflows with the voices of the engineers, researchers and mission control flight directors who develop and test NASA's most complex technology and protect astronauts during their flights. There's historical information on pioneering missions and space explorers, too.

"Houston, We Have a Podcast" launched in July 2017. So far, there are nearly 40 episodes, most well over an hour in length and featuring transcripts, to catch up on. That's enough to spur on your most ambitious spacefaring dreams — even if you're holding a broom instead of a telescope.

Catch up with previous episodes and find out how to subscribe at nasa.gov/johnson/HWHAP.