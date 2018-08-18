HOUSTON — A sign at a Houston elementary and middle school that sparked criticism on social media has been removed.
The Houston Independent School District says the sign that read, "The more you act like a lady, the more he'll act like a gentleman," was removed Friday night. The wall was patched and repainted.
The sign was above a row of lockers in a girls' locker room at Gregory-Lincoln Education Center, a school covering kindergarten through eighth grade.
The sign drew attention on social media after a Houston resident posted a picture of it on Twitter . Critics on social media called the sign "victim-blaming" and misogynistic.
Classes have not begun for the semester. According to the district's website , the first day of school is Aug. 27.
