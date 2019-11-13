HOUSTON — Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and is expected to miss about six weeks.
Gordon was injured on Monday night against New Orleans and general manager Daryl Morey announced that he had surgery on Wednesday.
Gordon has appeared in nine games with two starts this season and is averaging 10.9 points and 1.9 rebounds.
The Rockets have won four straight entering Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
