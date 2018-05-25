HOUSTON — Houston's Chris Paul will miss Game 6 of the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night because of a hamstring injury.
Paul was injured in the fourth quarter of Houston's win over the Warriors on Thursday night. The win gave the Rockets a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.
The Rockets say Paul's strained right hamstring will be re-evaluated after the team returns to Houston following Game 6.
