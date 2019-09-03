HOUSTON — Police say the body of a 5-year-old girl was in a closet in a Houston apartment for days before she was discovered by relatives.
Police haven't released the name of the girl whose body was found Monday nor provided a cause of death. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Police say her mother was there when officers arrived and that she is being questioned. No charges have been announced.
Houston police spokesman Kese (KEES) Smith says he has no information on whether the girl lived in the apartment where her body was found.
Lt. Larry Crowson says it's troubling that the body was apparently in the closet for days, regardless of whether her death was accidental or intentional.
