HOUSTON — Houston police say two people have been fatally shot and officers converged on a strip mall where the gunfire was reported.
Police tweeted that homicide investigators Friday afternoon were headed to the scene where two people were confirmed dead. Police say the incident was reported around noon.
Police didn't immediately say exactly where the shootings took place or provide further details on the two people who died. Yellow police tape could be seen near a Dunkin' Donuts shop in the area, in a neighborhood west of downtown Houston.
Houston police didn't immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking additional details.
