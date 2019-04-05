AUSTIN, Texas — Two major chemical plant fires near Houston just 17 days apart closed schools, leaked toxic chemicals into coastal waters and killed a worker, but there's a good chance they won't lead to big industry crackdowns in oil-friendly Texas.

Just days after the first blaze broke out last month, Republican lawmakers suggested siphoning off money from clean-air programs during budget discussions. And bills that environmental groups say would weaken enforcement ease the permitting process continue to move through the Legislature.

Local officials are calling on the state to beef up safeguards, saying the current ones are insufficient.

Federal investigators have yet to announce what caused either accident.