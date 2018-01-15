STILLWATER, Minn. — Republican State Sen. Karin Housley is kick starting her campaign for the U.S. Senate squarely focused on the November election.
Housley was the first Republican to launch a campaign in the unexpected election after former Sen. Al Franken resigned amid a cloud of sexual misconduct allegations. But many Republicans in Minnesota and Washington are waiting on former Gov. Tim Pawlenty to decide whether to run for the seat.
Housley held a campaign kickoff in Stillwater Monday with more than 100 supporters. She made clear she's focused on beating Democratic Sen. Tina Smith.
The second-term state senator says helping small businesses, veterans and senior care will be the heart of her campaign. Her campaign is planning a statewide tour to raise her profile and trips to Washington to build party support.
