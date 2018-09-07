Republican Karin Housley is invoking her husband's celebrity as she tries to close the gap in her race with Democratic U.S. Sen Tina Smith.

Her second TV ad out Friday features her husband, NHL Hall of Famer Phil Housley, and is set in a hockey rink.

Housley faces the camera to say she learned the values of "work hard, play fair and do the right thing" in and around the rink. She jabs at "career politicians like Tina Smith" who don't get anything done. Phil Housley skates up to give her a fist bump.

A Suffolk University poll last month showed Smith with a 7-point lead in the race, with about one-third of respondents unfamiliar with Housley.