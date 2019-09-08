Chicago Cubs (76-65, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (73-68, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jon Lester (12-9, 4.19 ERA) Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-5, 3.45 ERA)

LINE: Cubs -116; over/under is 9 runs

The Brewers are 36-30 against teams from the NL Central. Milwaukee has hit 220 home runs this season, ninth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the club with 44, averaging one every 11 at-bats.

The Cubs are 31-28 against the rest of their division. Chicago has hit 221 home runs this season, eighth in the National League. Kyle Schwarber leads the club with 34, averaging one every 13.4 at-bats. The Brewers won the last meeting 3-2. Josh Hader earned his third victory and Yelich went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI for Milwaukee. Brandon Kintzler registered his third loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 76 extra base hits and is batting .329. Yasmani Grandal is 9-for-37 with a double, five home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Nicholas Castellanos leads the Cubs with 158 hits and has 62 RBIs. Schwarber is 11-for-30 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .221 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Cubs: 6-4, .239 batting average, 2.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Ryan Braun: (back), Mike Moustakas: (hand), Keston Hiura: (hamstring), Manny Pina: (head).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Craig Kimbrel: (elbow), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Javier Baez: (thumb).