Scoring a great outdoor table during the summer months won’t be an issue for the buyer of a contemporary-style home overlooking Minneapolis’ Cedar Lake.

The house has its own party-size (900 square feet) rooftop deck with a covered wet bar and sink, designed for hosting dinner or cocktail parties al fresco. The deck, which was expanded by the most recent owner, helped the home attract an offer less than a week after it hit the market.

Built in 1978, the house has an open floor plan that makes the most of its Cedar Lake setting, with two spiral staircases, one at the front of the house and one at the back.

“Every space takes advantage of the view of the lake,” said real estate agent Steve Schmitz of Coldwell Banker Burnet. Even the master bath has a water view via the angled skylight in the living room.

The 4,223-square-foot house was extensively remodeled by design-build firm MA Peterson. Renovations include a new kitchen, a barrel-vaulted media room/office/guest room, a second-floor laundry from, a lakeside owners’ suite and a lower level that includes two bedrooms, a hidden bar and a unique round shower.

The yard also got a $100,000-plus makeover including a bluestone patio and award-winning landscaping by Yardscapes.

Steve Schmitz of Coldwell Banker Burnet has the listing, 952-844-6045. An offer is pending.