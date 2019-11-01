– A bitterly divided House of Representatives voted Thursday to endorse the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, in a historic action that set up a critical new public phase of the investigation and underscored the political polarization that serves as its backdrop.

The vote was 232-196 to approve a resolution that sets out rules for an impeachment process for which there are few precedents, and which promises to consume the country a little more than a year before the 2020 elections. It was only the third time in modern history that the House had taken a vote on an impeachment inquiry into a sitting president.

Having resisted such a vote for months, Democrats muscled through their resolution over unanimous Republican opposition with only two of their members breaking ranks to vote no. The tally foreshadowed the battle to come as Democrats take their case against the president fully into public view, sending both parties into uncharted territory and reshaping the nation's political landscape.

On the House floor, Speaker Nancy Pelosi presided over the vote in an unusually packed chamber, after a debate that was fraught with the weight of the moment. Pelosi read from the preamble of the Constitution, a picture of the American flag by her side, and declared somberly, "What is at stake in all of this is nothing less than our democracy."

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. and the minority leader, quoted Alexander Hamilton, who warned in the Federalist papers against impeachment as a partisan tool. Lawmakers listened from their seats, stone-faced and somber, while members of the public watched from the crowded gallery above.

"We don't know whether President Trump is going to be impeached but the allegations are as serious as it gets: endangering national security for political gain," Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, the chairman of the House Rules Committee, thundered from the House floor, adding, "History is testing us."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, quoting Alexander Hamilton, said impeachment should not be a partisan tool.

Minutes after the vote, Stephanie Grisham, the White House press secretary, denounced what she said was "a sham impeachment" and "a blatantly partisan attempt to destroy the president." In a statement, she added, "The president has done nothing wrong and the Democrats know it."

Trump weighed in on Twitter: "The Greatest Witch Hunt In American History!"

The day was a stunning turn in a drama that has riveted Capitol Hill, and the nation, since Pelosi announced in October that House Democrats would begin an impeachment investigation into whether Trump abused his power to pressure Ukraine to smear his political rivals, declaring that he had betrayed his oath of office.

Practically speaking, the resolution adopted Thursday outlines the rights and procedures that will guide the inquiry, including the public presentation of evidence and how the president and his legal team will be able to eventually mount a defense.

But its significance was more profound: After five weeks of private fact-finding, Democrats signaled that, despite Republican opposition, they now had enough confidence in the severity of the underlying facts about Trump's dealings with Ukraine, and enough public backing for pursuing their inquiry, to start making their case for impeachment before the American people.

If Trump is impeached, he will almost certainly be acquitted by a Republican-led Senate. And House Republicans are still strongly behind him. One by one, they came to the floor Thursday to denounce an inquiry that they view as secretive and unfair, and to accuse Democrats of shredding important precedents in their zeal to oust a duly elected president.

"Trying to put a ribbon on a sham process doesn't make it any less of a sham," said Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

Democrats urged Republicans to view Thursday's vote as a turning point, the moment when every House member must begin engaging with the evidence itself.

The House is scheduled to recess for one week beginning Friday. Lawmakers leading the impeachment inquiry intend to use that time to begin to wrap up closed-door witness depositions with government officials. Their targets remain ambitious, if perhaps unattainable, including John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser.

The resolution adopted Thursday lays out rules for public hearings, directs the Intelligence Committee to produce a public report of its findings and authorizes it to share all evidence collected with the Judiciary Committee, where lawmakers from both parties will weigh the strength of the evidence and debate whether it amounts to high crimes and misdemeanors. It also gives Trump's lawyers rights to intervene in those proceedings and present a defense.

But the inquiry remains a high-stakes gamble for Democrats just over a year from the 2020 balloting, as their presidential contenders — some of whom would act as jurors in a Senate trial should the House vote to impeach — are already deep into their campaigns to try to defeat Trump.