WASHINGTON - The U.S. House is likely to vote Thursday on a resolution that broadly condemns bigotry but which does not single out Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, whose recent remark about Israel lit the controversy that the resolution is meant to extinguish.

“We’re working now on a resolution that we will bring to the floor that will again speak out against anti-Semitism, Islamaphobia, white supremacy and all the forms that it takes,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters at the Capitol on Thursday.

Omar’s latest controversy stems from a comment she made last week in a public forum: “I want to talk about the political influence in this country that says it is OK to push for allegiance to a foreign country.”

For a number of critics, including prominent House Democrats, that suggested a charge of “dual loyalty” that has long been used to discredit Jews trying to participate politically. In the days following, Omar defended herself on Twitter, including in a series of tweets back at a powerful Democratic colleagues.

More recently, Omar has gone publicly quiet about the issue, though she has been privately meeting with Jewish colleagues to repair the damage. She has declined several interview requests.

Pelosi said Omar’s remark “have a history and a cultural impact that might have been unknown to her.” She added: “I don’t think that the congresswoman perhaps appreciated the full weight of how it was heard by other people. I don’t think it was intended in an anti-Semitic way but the fact is that’s how it was interpreted.”

Pelosi said Omar would not be singled out in the resolution — a point of conflict in the Democratic caucus, which struggled in recent days over how best to respond to the fallout from Omar’s remark. “Because it’s not about her, it’s about these forms of hatred,” Pelosi said.

As the first Somali-American member of Congress, and one of its few Muslim members, Omar has quickly established a national profile; she has also been subjected to threats. Pelosi said it’s up to Omar to explain her intent with comments that have so angered many fellow Democrats.

“I understand how advocates come in with their enthusiasm,” Pelosi said. “But when you cross that threshold into Congress, your words weigh much more than when you’re shouting at somebody outside.”