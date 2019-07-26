– The House Judiciary Committee on Friday asked a federal judge to unseal grand jury secrets related to Robert Mueller's investigation, using the court filing to declare that lawmakers have already in effect launched an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump.

In a legal maneuver that carries significant political overtones, the committee told a judge that it needs access to the grand jury evidence collected by Mueller as special counsel — such as witness testimony — because it is "investigating whether to recommend articles of impeachment" against the president.

"Because Department of Justice policies will not allow prosecution of a sitting president, the United States House of Representatives is the only institution of the federal government that can now hold President Trump accountable for these actions," the filing told the judge, Beryl Howell, who supervised Mueller's grand jury.

Referring to the part of the Constitution that gives Congress the power to impeach and remove a president, the filing continued: "To do so, the House must have access to all the relevant facts and consider whether to exercise all its full Article I powers, including a constitutional power of the utmost gravity — approval of articles of impeachment."

With the filing, the committee's chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., was attempting to sidestep the debate raging inside the Democratic Party over whether the full House should hold a vote to formally declare that it is opening an impeachment inquiry. In effect, he declared that inquiry has already begun.

Democrats hope that Howell will agree that their request for the grand jury material falls into the same legal category as a Nixon-era precedent under which the committee gained access to Watergate evidence. But there is a difference that could matter: In 1974, the full House had voted to declare an impeachment inquiry opened.

The sources of information at issue in the court filing are the portions of the Mueller report that were redacted because the information fell under a federal rule of criminal procedure that makes information presented to a grand jury secret. That rule has only limited exceptions allowing such grand jury information to be shared with outsiders.