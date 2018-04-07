WASHINGTON — Steny Hoyer, who has been eyeing the top spot in the House of Representatives for more than a decade, has been traveling through Republican-friendly corners of western Wisconsin this week.
One reason he was doing this may be because House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi is not welcome in Trump country.
Hoyer, the Maryland centrist and perpetual leader-in-waiting in the House of Representatives, was on a mission to woo blue-collar voters and help his party win back control of the House.
He was also looking for what could be his last shot. He tells The Associated Press: "Would I like to be speaker? Of course. Would I be disappointed if it doesn't happen? No."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
School aid impasse forces Kansas lawmakers to work weekend
Big differences among Republican lawmakers over how much to increase spending on Kansas' public schools forced them to return Saturday to the Statehouse under increasing pressure to pass a plan that could satisfy a court mandate on education funding.
National
AP sources: EPA chief spent millions on security and travel
Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt's concern with his safety came at a steep cost to taxpayers as his swollen security detail blew through overtime budgets and at times diverted officers away from investigating environmental crimes.
Business
Minnesota attorney general sues Texas company for deceptive warranty sales
Official-looking solicitations claim that auto warranties have run out when they haven't.
National
Trade dispute between Trump, China grows as markets tumble
Unwilling to yield, President Donald Trump and China's government escalated their trade clash Friday, with Beijing vowing to "counterattack with great strength" if Trump follows through on threats to impose tariffs on an additional $100 billion in Chinese goods.
National
EPA head fights for his job in meeting with Trump
Embattled Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt met with President Donald Trump on Friday to lay out his case for why he should remain in his post amid a stream of questions about his ethical standing.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.