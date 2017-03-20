Republicans in the Minnesota House released their budget targets Monday morning, focusing on new tax breaks, more spending on schools and roads and cuts to some state agencies.

Specific spending plans are still being refined by lawmakers in House committees. But those groups are aiming for the same goals: $1.35 billion in tax cuts or credits, $450 million in new spending on roads and bridges, and cuts to state government. Among the targets for those reductions are the state's environmental agency.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt and other GOP leaders said they intend to spend more on education, public safety and health and human services operations. But Daudt said his party intends to focus much of the state's anticipated $1.65 billion surplus over the next two years on tax breaks.

"We know how hard (Minnesotans) work to generate our state's significant surplus, and for that reason our budget represents a $1.35 billion tax cut that will go back in the pockets of Minnesota families," he said.

Daudt said that tax cut is unlikely to come in the form of an overall reduction to tax rates. Instead, it will likely be targeted to specific groups, like farmers or businesses.

Rep. Jim Knoblach, R-St. Cloud, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, said the GOP will not try to remove the tax increase Gov. Mark Dayton and DFLers approved on the state's highest earners a few years ago. He said it will also avoid across-the-board cuts to government agencies -- a strategy Dayton had said would prompt a veto.

The House Republicans' budget announcement follows a similar move by Senate GOP leaders last week. The Senate plan includes $900 million in tax cuts and similar spending increases in transportation and education.

Gov. Mark Dayton's updated budget plan, released last week, focuses more spending on prekindergarten programs and a rail line expansion between St. Cloud and the Twin Cities, among other priorities. It has one significant item in common with the House GOP plan: both leave about $200 million on the state's bottom line.