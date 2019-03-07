– The U.S. House overwhelmingly passed a sweeping condemnation of bigotry on Thursday, as Democrats struggled to extinguish a controversy over anti-Semitism precipitated by Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar.

“Whether from the political right, center, or left, bigotry, discrimination, oppression, racism, and imputations of dual loyalty threaten American democracy and have no place in American political discourse,” read the seven-page resolution, which passed on a vote of 407-23.

Fallout from Omar’s recent public remark about the political influence of Israel has reverberated through the U.S. Capitol over the last week. The resolution did not single out Omar, but the hourlong debate made clear it stemmed from a comment she made last week at an event in Washington.

“I want to talk about the political influence in this country that says it is OK to push for allegiance to a foreign country,” Omar said. For a number of critics, including prominent House Democrats, that suggested a charge of “dual loyalty” that has long been used to discredit Jews from political participation.

Such words “have no place in our public discourse and indeed can be very dangerous,” said Rep. Eliot Engel, a New York Democrat.

Republicans, most of whom joined Democrats to support the resolution, accused Democrats of trying to obscure the impact of Omar’s comment by broadening the resolution to include other kinds of discrimination. It’s a concern that some Democrats, including Engel, also voiced.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., walked to the chamber as the U.S. House was preparing to vote on the resolution Thursday.

“Explain this to me, why it took a whole week to figure out how to say that hate’s hate,” said Rep. Doug Collins, a Georgia Republican.

Omar voted for the resolution. She has gone publicly quiet about the controversy in recent days, and meeting privately with Jewish colleagues to repair damage. She has declined several interview requests.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said earlier Thursday that Omar’s remark raised “a history and a cultural impact that might have been unknown to her.” She added: “I don’t think that the congresswoman perhaps appreciated the full weight of how it was heard by other people. I don’t think it was intended in an anti-Semitic way but the fact is that’s how it was interpreted.”

Several Republicans argued that Omar should have been named in the resolution. Pelosi said it was because “it’s not about her, it’s about these forms of hatred.”

As the first Somali-American member of Congress, and one of its few Muslim members, Omar has quickly established a national profile; she has also been subjected to threats. Pelosi said it’s up to Omar to explain her intent with comments that have so angered many fellow Democrats.

“I understand how advocates come in with their enthusiasm,” Pelosi said. “But when you cross that threshold into Congress, your words weigh much more than when you’re shouting at somebody outside.”