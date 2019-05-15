– The House Intelligence Committee is investigating whether lawyers tied to President Donald Trump and his family helped obstruct the panel’s inquiry into Russian election interference by shaping false testimony, a series of previously undisclosed letters from its chairman show.

The line of inquiry stems from claims made by the president’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, who told Congress earlier this year that the lawyers in question helped edit false testimony that he provided to Congress in 2017 about a Trump Tower project in Moscow. Cohen said they also dangled a potential pardon to try to ensure his loyalty.

In recent weeks, the ­committee sent lengthy document requests to four lawyers — Jay Sekulow, who represents the president; Alan S. Futerfas, who represents Donald Trump Jr.; Alan Garten, the top lawyer at the Trump Organization; and Abbe Lowell, who represents Ivanka Trump. The lawyers all took part in a joint defense agreement by the president’s allies to coordinate responses to inquiries by Congress and the Justice Department.

“Among other things, it appears that your clients may have reviewed, shaped and edited the false statement that Cohen submitted to the committee, including causing the omission of material facts,” Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff wrote to lawyers representing the four men in a May 3 letter obtained by the New York Times.

He continued: “In addition, certain of your clients may have engaged in discussions about potential pardons in an effort to deter one or more witnesses from cooperating with authorized investigations.”

The lawyers have so far balked at the committee’s requests. Schiff is prepared to issue a subpoena to compel cooperation if necessary, according to a senior committee official.

‘Needless dispute’

In a statement Tuesday on behalf of the group, Patrick Strawbridge, who represents Sekulow, accused Schiff of ginning up a conflict. “Instead of addressing important intelligence needs, the House Intelligence Committee appears to seek a truly needless dispute — this one with private attorneys — that would force them to violate privileges and ethical rules,” Strawbridge said. “As committed defense lawyers, we will respect the constitution and defend the attorney-client privilege — one of the oldest and most sacred privileges in the law.”

The lawyers raised other objections in response to Schiff’s initial request, writing that the inquiry “appears to be far afield from any proper legislative purpose.”

Moreover, they wrote, Cohen is a witness of “questionable reliability” and his current lawyer, Lanny Davis, has acknowledged that Cohen himself wrote the lines in question “that formed the basis of his guilty plea for lying to Congress, and not anyone else.” (Cohen reported to federal prison earlier this month to begin a three-year term.)

It is unclear what evidence the committee may have beyond that shared by Cohen.

The claim that cooperation should come only on an inquiry with “proper legislative purpose” has been made repeatedly by the Trump administration as it denies House Democrats documents and access to witnesses for nearly a dozen continuing investigations. But Democrats say the House’s legitimate oversight role extends far beyond its legislative responsibilities.

The questions about Cohen’s false testimony and possible pardons are part of a broader inquiry by the committee into possible attempts to obstruct its investigation of Russian election interference and ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. Raising the possibility of legal exposure for lawyers in the case is certain to further inflame tensions between the president’s team and Democrats who control the House.

Hostile stalemate

The two sides are already at a hostile stalemate over witnesses and documents that the House says it needs to conduct legitimate oversight. Trump and his allies have accused Democrats of abusing their own congressional powers to humiliate the president.

While it is a crime to obstruct a valid congressional investigation and to conspire to make false statements to Congress, it would most likely be a difficult case to bring against lawyers working in the case. Even if it could prove wrongdoing, the committee has little recourse beyond referring the case to the Justice Department, and special counsel Robert Mueller has already declined to investigate or to charge the lawyers involved.

More likely, given the Trump administration’s across-the-board objection to Democrats’ requests, the line of inquiry could end up in court.

In a statement, Schiff indicated that he was trying to send a message to other potential witnesses.

“If any individual is allowed to lie to our committee or encourage others to do so, hide behind inapplicable privileges, or otherwise fail to provide anything less than full cooperation, other witnesses will be emboldened to similarly obstruct, both now and in the future,” he said.