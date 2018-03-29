ST. PAUL, Minn. — House Republicans are upping the ante to fund school security enhancements.

Gov. Mark Dayton previously called for $21 million to help schools across Minnesota hire more school counselors and pay for improvements like secure entrances or bulletproof glass. House Republicans said Thursday they want to put $50 million in a dedicated fund.

It reflects the renewed focus on improving school safety nationwide after the February mass shooting at a Florida high school. Rep. Jenifer Loon says that's the Legislature's most important task.

The new funding would let schools use the money how they see fit for school resource officers, security cameras, threat assessments and more.

House Democrats faulted the GOP for not addressing gun legislation so far this year. House Speaker Kurt Daudt says Republicans are still discussing possible changes.