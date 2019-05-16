WASHINGTON — The top House Republican says Alabama's new state law banning almost all abortions goes too far.

California Rep. Kevin McCarthy says the law, which doesn't allow exceptions for abortions in cases of rape and incest, "goes further than I believe."

McCarthy says he believes in "exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother."

McCarthy wouldn't take a stand on whether the Supreme Court should strike down the strictest abortion law in the nation if a challenge were to reach the court.

Republicans struggled to win over suburban women in last year's midterm elections and the controversy over abortion restrictions could prove politically troublesome.