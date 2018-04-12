ST. PAUL, Minn. — Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton and legislative Republicans are heading for a clash over budgets and taxes.
Dayton unveiled his own plan to sync Minnesota's taxes with recently enacted federal tax cuts last month. His proposal would redirect much of the nearly $500 million in new revenue back to individual in families, while also repealing state tax breaks passed last year for tobacco products, business property and wealthy estates.
House Republicans released a rough framework Thursday that would put an extra $107 million toward tax relief this year. Their budget proposal also calls for limited cuts to state agency funding — which Dayton has previously warned against.
The differing proposals put the two sides on a collision course with just six weeks remaining in the Legislative session.
