A house caught fire in Mankato, and one person was found dead inside, authorities said.

Emergency responders arrived late Wednesday morning at the house in the 1400 block of Carney Avenue, where a fire in the living room was soon extinguished, city officials said.

The person inside was dead by the time the responders got to the scene.

The victim’s identity has yet to be released, but neighbors told KEYC-TV in Mankato that he’s an older man who recently checked himself out of a nursing home.

“The cause of the fire does not appear to be intentional, and foul play is not suspected,” a statement from the city read, adding that how it started remains under investigation.

Damage to the home is estimated at $38,000.