A house fire in central Minnesota killed one occupant and sent the other jumping from a second-floor window, authorities said Tuesday.

The blaze broke out about 6:10 p.m. Sunday in the 14200 block of 78th Street NE. in Ronneby, roughly 3 miles east of Foley, according to fire officials.

A male leapt from the second-floor window to evade the heavy smoke building inside, said Foley Fire Chief Mark Pappenfus.

Firefighters quickly doused the flames on the floor and located the body of a 59-year-old man on that level, the chief said.

Authorities have yet to give a preliminary indication of how the fire started.

The victim's identity has not yet been released by officials, but friends are mourning and sharing memories of Bruce E. Linn on the Facebook page for the Foley High School Class of 1977 .