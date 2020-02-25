Fire struck a family’s home early Tuesday in Andover, killing a man and sending two teenage boys to the hospital, authorities said.

The blaze broke out near the attached garage about 3:30 a.m. and spread to the rest of the house, located in the 14300 block of Woodbine Street NW., according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

The man who died was 36 years old. A 39-year-old woman was in the home and was able to leave the home safely, the Sheriff’s Office added, while the 13-year-old and 16-year-old boys were suffering from smoke inhalation and taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.

Authorities haven’t yet disclosed how the fire started, but sheriff’s Lt. Andy Knotz said, “At this time, there’s no reason to believe it’s suspicious.”

Identities of the family members in the home have yet to be released.