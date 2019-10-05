– House impeachment investigators widened the reach of their inquiry on Friday, subpoenaing the White House for a vast trove of documents and requesting more from Vice President Mike Pence to better understand President Donald Trump's attempts to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals.

The subpoena, addressed to acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, calls for documents and communications that are highly delicate and would typically be subject in almost any White House to claims of executive privilege. If handed over by the Oct. 18 deadline, the records could provide keys to understanding what transpired between the two countries and what steps, if any, the White House has taken to cover it up.

The request for records from a sitting vice president is unusual in its own right, and Pence's office quickly signaled he may not comply. In a letter to Pence, the chairmen of three House committees conducting the impeachment inquiry wrote that they were interested in "any role you may have played" in conveying Trump's views to Ukraine. They asked for a lengthy list of documents detailing the administration's dealings with Ukraine, to be produced by Oct. 15.

The actions came at the end of another day of fast-moving developments in the House impeachment investigation, which is centered on allegations that Trump and his administration worked to bend the U.S. diplomatic apparatus for his own political benefit.

Trump himself appeared resigned to being impeached and was gearing up for an epic political battle to defend himself, predicting the Democrat-led House would approve articles of impeachment against him and the GOP-controlled Senate would acquit him.

Privately, Trump briefly joined a conference call of House Republicans, defending his interactions with Ukraine and rallying his party to fight for him.

On Capitol Hill, the impeachment investigation continued gaining steam, as requests and information from witnesses began to stack up. For more than six hours Friday, the House Intelligence Committee questioned the intelligence community's independent watchdog who first fielded a whistleblower complaint that spurred the formal impeachment inquiry. Michael Atkinson explained his own preliminary investigation into its validity before seeking to deliver it to Congress.

"What the inspector general said last time was, the whistleblower pulled the fire alarm," said Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill. "We have now seen the smoke and the fire."

How the White House, which has routinely rejected congressional requests for information, responds to the demands for documents could significantly shape the impeachment investigation going forward. Under normal circumstances, the White House could claim materials referred to in both requests were privileged, using that as a defense in court.

Spokespeople for the White House and vice president issued similar statements assailing the demands but did not clearly indicate whether they would comply. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said the subpoena "changes nothing" and called it "just more document requests, wasted time and taxpayer dollars that will ultimately show the president did nothing wrong."

But that won't help Trump's case on Capitol Hill. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the chairmen leading the inquiry have warned the White House that noncompliance will be viewed as obstruction of Congress, a potentially impeachable offense.

"The White House has refused to engage with — or even respond to — multiple requests for documents from our Committees on a voluntary basis," said the letter to Mulvaney, signed by Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the Intelligence Committee chairman; Rep. Eliot Engel of New York, the Foreign Affairs chairman; and Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, the Oversight and Reform chairman. "After nearly a month of stonewalling, it appears clear that the president has chosen the path of defiance, obstruction, and coverup."

Lawmakers from both parties continued Friday to try to make sense of a tranche of texts between U.S. diplomats and a top aide to the Ukrainian president. Those messages, released late Thursday, called into question the truthfulness of Trump's claim that there had been no quid pro quo attached to his pressing Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, his son and other Democrats.

More witnesses

The House committees are set to interview additional witnesses implicated in the texts next week. Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the European Union and a Trump supporter who has been actively involved in diplomacy with Ukraine, is expected to appear Tuesday, and Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, on Friday.

Democrats have pounced on the texts as further evidence that Trump was treating the investigations as a precondition to giving Ukraine, a U.S. ally that borders Russia, a meeting with the president and a $391 million package of security aid. Most Republicans remained silent or stood by Trump.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, one of the few members of Trump's party who have been critical of the conduct at the center of the impeachment inquiry, issued a statement condemning Trump's public comments in which he invited China as well as Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.

"When the only American citizen President Donald Trump singles out for China's investigation is his political opponent in the midst of the Democratic nomination process, it strains credulity to suggest that it is anything other than politically motivated," Romney said. "By all appearances, the president's brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling."

Second whistleblower?

Also Friday, a second intelligence official who was alarmed by Trump's dealings with Ukraine, is weighing whether to file his own formal whistleblower complaint and testify to Congress, according to two people briefed on the matter.

The official has more direct information about the events than the first whistleblower. The second official is among those interviewed by the intelligence community inspector general to corroborate the allegations of the original whistleblower, one of the people said.

Atkinson, the inspector general, briefed lawmakers privately on Friday about how he substantiated the whistleblower's account.

A new complaint from someone closer to the events would potentially add further credibility to the account of the first whistleblower, a CIA officer who was detailed to the National Security Council at one point. He said that he relied on information from more than half a dozen U.S. officials to compile his allegations about Trump's campaign to solicit foreign election interference that could benefit him politically.