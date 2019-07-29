– On their 100th day in power, they squabbled about spending as President Donald Trump assailed one of the first Muslims in Congress with a video of the Sept. 11 attacks.

On the 200th day, they fought privately over impeachment as they completed a landmark budget deal that added hundreds of billions of dollars in government spending.

Seven months into their majority, one whose brash, young and diverse membership promised big change, House Democrats left Washington for the summer with a long list of symbolic victories — but an even longer list of unfulfilled goals.

With their agenda on track but stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate and internal divisions complicating their efforts to oust Trump, the new class returns home with a decidedly mixed record.

Under Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Democrats have shown unity on votes, passing legislation on gun control, immigration, health care, election security, the federal minimum wage and the budget package. But virtually all of their legislation has hit a blockade set up by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and the few bills that have reached Trump's desk have been vetoed.

"While a lot of work may have been done in the House, very little of it has become law," said Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a first-term Democrat from New Jersey who won a Republican-leaning district that supported Trump. "Nice bills that don't become law become nothing."

Leaders have counseled Democrats to use their August break to play up their policy agenda, holding events that highlight their accomplishments in the first 200 days. Those include a bid to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour and measures to protect health care access. Pelosi said Democrats would "own August" and ratchet up pressure on McConnell to take up legislation that the House has passed. The word "impeachment" was not uttered.

But progressive groups intend to amplify their pro-impeachment message and to intensify pressure on Democrats to fall in line. The liberal organizing group Stand Up America is planning a mobilization next month to encourage voters to demand that their lawmakers support opening an inquiry.

Activists are particularly focused on the 30 or so progressive lawmakers who have not yet come out in favor of impeachment, as well as holdouts on the House Judiciary Committee.

"During the August recess, we will ensure that every member of Congress hears from their constituents on why it's the only path forward," said the group's president and founder, Sean Eldridge. "Right now, Congress is the only institution that can hold Trump accountable for his crimes — and it's time for Speaker Pelosi to do the right thing by starting an impeachment inquiry."

Despite the bickering inside her ranks, Pelosi has kept Democrats together on critical issues and has churned out bill after marquee bill that Democrats can point to in their quest to offer a different approach from Republicans.

"Will voters at the end of the day, in 18 months, give them credit for trying to do a lot of stuff that the Senate's stopped? The jury's out — we'll see," said Steve Elmendorf, a lobbyist. "But the good thing for the freshmen and the people in Trump districts is they have something to say, they have a message, they have things they are trying to do."