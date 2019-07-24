– A House bill that would limit access of foreign airlines to the U.S. based on substandard labor conditions for their workers is the latest round in a long — and mostly successful — fight by U.S. airlines and aviation unions to keep low-cost foreign competition out of the U.S. market.

House Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Peter DeFazio was joined by other committee leaders, including Republicans, in sponsoring the bill aimed at preventing "flag of convenience" airlines from undermining labor standards.

The long list of labor groups backing the bill has been campaigning for years to keep out carriers like Norwegian Air International and limit penetration by state-owned Qatar Airlines and Emirates, the United Arab Emirates' flagship airline. Now the groups' ire is focused on Air Italy, a small Italian airline owned 49% by Qatar Airlines.

""Foreign airlines need to play by the rules or they shouldn't be permitted to operate within the United States," said ranking member Illinois Republican Rep. Rodney Davis. "Ignoring when they skirt regulations or labor standards in their home country only puts American workers and companies at a disadvantage."

More than 10 U.S. aviation unions support the bill, but a trade association representing major airlines said it would take no position. Major U.S. airlines said they oppose new permits for proxies operating what they call subsidy-backed routes.

CEOs of United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta said in a July 12 op-ed in USA Today that state-owned airlines in cash-rich Middle East countries, including Qatar Air and Emirates, are a threat to their businesses.

"Qatar is perhaps most blatantly disrespecting its January 2018 agreement," United's Oscar Munoz, American's Doug Parker, and Delta's Ed Bastian said in the USA Today column. "The country pledged that its airline would not launch any flights directly between the United States and Europe. It quickly shrugged off the commitment by investing in a failing regional Italian airline and rebranding it as Air Italy, which is now being used as a proxy for new subsidy-backed routes between the U.S. and Italy."

In January 2018, Qatar agreed with the State Department to enhance the transparency of the government's relationship with the airline. U.S. airlines have charged that the airline wants to push flights through E.U. markets and on to the U.S., using subsidies to dominate trans-Atlantic traffic and drive U.S. carriers out.

But the Open Skies Coalition, largely made of U.S. cargo carriers as well as JetBlue Airways Corp., oppose the DeFazio bill. Their worry is that denying air carrier privileges to Air Italy or another low-cost European airline would invite retaliation against U.S. carriers seeking to go to Europe. JetBlue is planning to start a flight to London.

Rossen Dmitrov, chief operating officer of Air Italy, questioned why the legislation would target the airline, which already has a permit to operate in the U.S. Air Italy is regulated by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, as are other European carriers, some of which have U.S. investment, he added.

"We are a very small airline," Dmitrov told CQ Roll Call. "If we are a cheap or unsafe airline in any way, then so are the other European airlines."

Dmitrov said that Qatar is a minority shareholder and has no operational role. But its aircraft, only five of which are large enough to serve New York and Miami, are leased from Qatar. The airline plans to add service to Los Angeles and San Francisco in March 2020.