Frozen turkey not ready to roast? Gravy have you stumped? These hotlines will help.
"The Splendid Table" radio show: The annual "Turkey Confidential" live call-in takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. The show will air statewide on MPR News stations, including 91.1 KNOW in the Twin Cities, or can be heard online at splendidtable.org. Send questions by e-mail via a form on splendidtable.org/contact, or call 1-800-242-2828. Or ask via Facebook or Twitter. Listen to earlier years of "Turkey Confidential" at splendidtable.org.
Butterball Turkey Talk-Line: Through Dec. 24, 1-800-288-8372, or text questions at 1-844-877-3456. Visit butterball.com for videos, tips and recipes. New this year, Amazon's Alexa will answer many common turkey questions in the voices of the Butterball staff. Just ask.
Jennie-O Turkey: 1-800-887-5397, daily, including Thanksgiving Day.
Landolakes.com: Type in "Thanksgiving" in the search field of the website to bring you directly to recipes for the holiday.
Sara Lee Pie Hotline: 1-888-914-1247 weekdays and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline: For questions about food safety, call 1-888-674-6854 or visit www.fsis.usda.gov and click on the Thanksgiving photo to access holiday cooking information.
Star Tribune Taste: See our video on how to carve a turkey, plus many recipes for the big day and its leftovers at startribune.com/ thanksgiving.
