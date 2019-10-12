NEW ORLEANS — A large portion of a hotel under construction in New Orleans has suddenly collapsed.
News outlets report several construction workers had to run to safety Saturday as the Hard Rock Hotel, which has been under construction for the last several months, came crashing down.
It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse or if anyone was injured.
Upper floors began to fall on top of each other before one side of the building fell to the ground below.
WWL-TV aired and tweeted a viewer's dramatic video of the collapse.
The hotel was scheduled to open in the spring.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
National
California power shutdowns raise air pollution worries
Power shutdowns intended to prevent more devastating California wildfires are raising new concerns about another longstanding environmental threat: air pollution.As utilities halted service to more…
Business
Hotel under construction in New Orleans collapses
A large portion of a hotel under construction in New Orleans has suddenly collapsed.
Business
Schafer: Best way to cut health care costs is keeping people healthy
One person's runaway and wasteful costs are someone else's core business revenue.
Business
New leader at Post finds cereal lovers still love the sweet stuff
CEO Howard Friedman sees growth despite changes in Americans' breakfast habits.
National
About 2,000 workers prepare to strike against miner Asarco
About 2,000 workers at copper producer Asarco are preparing to picket in Arizona and Texas after voting to strike.The United Steelworkers said late Friday that…